Star Trek Movie Marathon Taking Place on Pluto TV

Star Trek fans are in luck. Pluto TV will host a free Star Trek movie marathon on Saturday. Beginning at 12 p.m. ET, Pluto TV's Sci-FI channel will air five Star Trek movies back-to-back. The films offer a variety of casts and crew, including the Star Trek: The Original Series crew, the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, and the Star Trek Kelvin Timeline crew. The films being shown include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek Beyond. That's sure to keep Star Trek fans busy all afternoon and well into the evening.

Here's the full schedule for Pluto TV's Star Trek movie marathon:

12 p.m. ET - Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The Federation calls on Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the Starship Enterprise to contain an immense nimbused object that's on a crash course with Earth. After investigating, the crew discovers that the alien cloud harbors artificial intelligence with an ominous primary directive. Crisis strikes when a probe dispatched by the energy cloud attacks the crew, abducting navigator Lt. Ilia (Persis Khambatta). An android look-alike containing her memories shows up soon after.

2:45 p.m. ET - Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), McCoy (DeForest Kelley) and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy.

5:00 p.m. ET - Star Trek: Insurrection

A Federation mission to the planet Ba'ku takes a dangerous turn when a malfunctioning android, Data (Brent Spiner), takes a cultural task force hostage. When Capt. Picard (Patrick Stewart) and his crew investigate, they uncover the truth about the Federation mission: It was actually a systematic ploy by the Son'a to displace the peaceful inhabitants of Ba'ku. Now Picard and his crew must thwart the plot even while experiencing strange side effects from exposure to the planet's surface.

7:00 p.m. ET: Star Trek: Nemesis

Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) diverts the starship Enterprise from its scheduled trip to Cmdr. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor Troi's (Marina Sirtis) wedding to negotiate a peace treaty with the Romulans. Picard is shocked when Shinzon (Tom Hardy), the new Praetor of the Romulans, admits to being a clone of him. When the crew members discover a break-in on their computer, they are forced into a life-or-death battle to stop Shinzon's Warbird before it can destroy the Earth.

9:30 p.m. ET: Star Trek Beyond

A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall (Idris Elba), a lizard-like dictator who derives his energy by sucking the life out of his victims. Krall needs an ancient and valuable artifact that's aboard the badly damaged starship. Left stranded in a rugged wilderness, Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the crew must now battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet.

The Star Trek movie marathon is part of Pluto TV's "31 Marathons in 31 Days" series running throughout July. Star Trek will soon have a permanent place on the service, with Star Trek: The Next Generation arriving as a prelude to the launch of a full-time Star Trek channel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.