Star Trek: Zachary Quinto Says Reboot Cast Still Wants to Return for Another Movie

Despite reports that Noah Hawley wants his Star Trek movie to feature a brand new crew, Zachary Quinto says the existing Enterprise crew is game for another sequel. Quinto appeared as a guest on CBS's The Talk. When asked about returning for a fourth Star Trek movie, he said that he keeps in touch with and co-stars and believes they'd all be willing to come back for another adventure. "Absolutely. We talk about it all the time as the crew of the Enterprise, we’re all incredibly close friends in real life and I think all of us would welcome the opportunity to go back and keep telling those stories," Quinto said. "Seems like a bit of a saturated market at this point, so I'm not sure what the plans are for the feature film versions of the franchise, but we're all here if they want to beam us up."

His comments about it being a "saturated market" is in reference to the expanding Star Trek television universe. He said something similar to ComicBook.com earlier this year.

"It's already thriving in the television format with Discovery and Picard and the spinoffs," Quinto said. "I can't even keep track of how many new Star Trek stories are being told since our last film in 2016. All I know is that we, all of us, had an incredible experience making those films. If there is an appetite for more of those stories with us in them, I'm sure that we would all be thrilled to come back and do one more or whatever, but I'm not really attached to it anymore.

"I stepped away from any expectation or any real certainty that it's ever going to happen again," he continued. "I think that's the only real way to move through the world, right? If it happens, that'd be great, but I'm not going to sit around waiting for it to happen. I have a ton of other stuff in my life, in my career. I have lifelong friendships from those films and working relationships and a lot of respect and fond memories, so if that's what it ends up being and I can look back on my life and say that's what it was, then that's incredible, and if we get to do more, that's also incredible. But as far as the stories go, they've been around for decades and generations, and I think that that will continue, whether or not we continue on with them."

Hawley's is one of three potential Star Trek movies in the works. One involves time travel and Captain Kirk's father and would presumably bring back Quinto's crew. Another comes from an idea by Quentin Tarantino and is inspired by the gangster-themed Star Trek episode "A Piece of the Action." Tarantino has stated that his plans would also see the Kelvin Timeline crew return.