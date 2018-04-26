Paramount Developing “Several” New ‘Star Trek’ Movies

It looks like Paramount Pictures is giving up any opportunity to expand Star Trek. With a brand-new show on CBS, the sci-fi series hasn’t been this pronounced before, and its popularity will only continue to grow. After all, the studio seems keen on ordering several more Star Trek films down the line.

This week, the entertainment world has its eyes fixed on Cinema Con as the event gives updates on some of Hollywood’s top projects. Companies like Sony Pictures have already made their big announcements at the event, and Paramount Pictures just wrapped its panel. It was there the company updated fans on its Star Trek plans.

ComicBook’s Brandon Davis is on site at Cinema Con and learned Paramount has “several new Star Trek” films are coming down the line. No further details were given about these two planned projects, but fans have heard of at least one such feature.

After all, headlines were dominated by Star Trek when reports connected Quentin Tarantino to the franchise. The acclaimed director was said to be attached to a R-rated take on the series. So far, the film has not gone into pre-production of any sort, but a creative team was built with Tarantino leading the charge. Since the movie was announced, fans have heard little about it, but Star Trek alums such as Simon Pegg aren’t sure if the director will actually oversee the feature.

“I don’t think Quentin is going to direct it,” Pegg told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. “Because he’s got in his California movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] to do and then I think only doing one more film after that. And I doubt, I don’t think he could get around to directing a Star Trek in two-three years.”

So far, there is no telling whether Paramount Pictures plans on continuing the Star Trek franchise that JJ Abrams kicked off for the series years ago. These new projects could branch off entirely from the canon to begin its own cinematic universe or act as the pre-existing franchise’s fourth movie. The studio is keeping a close eye on the IP as it makes plans to expand Star Trek‘s might, so fans should expect to hear more about Paramount’s plans in the coming months.

