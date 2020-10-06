Star Trek Onine: House Shattered Launch Trailer Released

On Tuesday, Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios announced the debut of Star Trek Online’s newest season, House Shattered, on PC. The update will come to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 12, 2021. Starting today, PC players can explore House Shattered, the new season which continues the Klingon War with characters like Aakar (voiced by Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation), General Martok (played by J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and Adet’Pa (played by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery) returning. The update also features a new five-player Task Force Operation inspired by Star Trek: Picard, a full revamp of four missions from the Warzone Klingon Story arc, and a Special Event allowing Captains to earn credits for new rewards.

The Year of Klingon continues in this update. After the events that unfolded at Khitomer during House Divided, Captains have been labeled as enemies of the Klingon Empire. Players must seek refuge on Nimbus with Klingon captain, Adet’Pa, brought to life by Rekha Sharma from Star Trek: Discovery (who previously reprised her role as Commander Ellen Landry for Star Trek Online's Rise of Discovery). Also on the run are General Martok (voiced by J.G Hertzler from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) and J’Ula, sister of T’Kuvma. The Klingon matriarch’s general, Aakar (voiced by Robert O’Reilly from Star Trek: The Next Generation) has teamed up with J’Mpok to hunt players down with stolen Mycelial weaponry. Without taking sides in a brutal civil war, it’s up to players to end the bloodshed and re-establish peace in the galaxy.

But that's not all. Here's the full list of new game features released today with Star Trek Online: House Shattered:

Brand New Episode - In the new episode “Partisans,” players will head to Nimbus to seek out Captain Adet’Pa and stop J’mpok and Aakar.

New Task Force Operation - The newest update introduces “Synth Wave,” a five-player space TFO that serves as a reenactment of the deadly Synth attack on Mars in 2385 as seen in Star Trek: Picard.

The Widening Gyre Event - In the next month, Captains can play the newest episode and TFO to earn credits toward the new 4-piece Imperial Rift Space Set.

Klingon Remaster - Players will discover a full revamp of four missions from the Warzone Klingon Story Arc – Bringing Down the House, The House Always Win, Mars, The Bringer of War and Alpha.

Experimental Ship Upgrade Token - Star Trek Online debuts new tokens which will give T6 and T5U starships a Universal Console Slot an extra Device Slots, and an extra Starship Trait Slot These items can be earned through gameplay, or purchased from the Zen Store.

House Divided is available now to Star Trek Online's PC players. Star Trek Online is free-to-play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.