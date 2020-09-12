Star Trek Online: House Divided Launches On PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Star Trek Online's Year of the Klingon has come to consoles. As of Star Trek Day, the latest content update to the free-to-play game, House Divided, is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Having brought J'Ula to the future in the Age of Discovery story and celebrated the game's tenth anniversary in Legacy, Star Trek Online is turning its focus towards a new Klingon-centric storyline that sees the Empire embroiled in a battle for leadership. Robert O'Reilly, who played Chancellor Gowron in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, joins the cast of Star Trek Online. He voices Gowron's ancestor Aakar. While Aakar first appeared in the Rise of Discovery story, O'Reilly will debut as the character in House Divided.

There are also some returning fan-favorite Klingon actors and characters. J.G. Hertzler reprises his role as Martok for this story focused on the Klingon Empire. J'Ula is spreading her message of traditional Klingon values throughout the Empire. Martok must choose to join her or oppose her.

House Divided brings an update to the Klingon tutorial experience. The new update gives Klingon players' first missions a visual and audio overhaul, with new environments, new cutscenes, voiceovers, and more. Cryptic is also giving characters like J'Mpok, Adet'pa, Kagran, and Worf entirely new and improved models and has done the same with some of the classic Klingon ships. Male Klingon Captains also have some new hair and facial options. The updates will continue to roll out as the Year fo the Klingons continues.

House Divided introduces a brand new TFO, Best Served Cold, three new Patrols, and two new episodes. Participants can a Red Angel Suit that allows their character to transform into a flying warrior capable of sending enemies through time. The Angel's Wake Lock Box also offers access to the Ba'ul Sentry Vessel from Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

The Year of the Klingon is "a major, multipart, 2411-focused Klingon storyline." Announcing Year of the Klingon, Cryptic Studios wrote, "[A]s part of this long-planned, face-of-the-game changing story, we're taking a little time to focus on our most honorable allies. We love our Klingon content – who doesn't love a story that involves descending into Grethor and fighting a god? – but a lot of it is old, and doesn't contain the technical improvements we've made to the game over the years. So we're spending time and resources to give these pieces of content visual and gameplay facelifts. Over the next twelve months (maybe more), you'll see new Klingon character models for some of our classic characters like J'Mpok, updated skins for the classic Klingon ships like the Bird of Prey, new environments and cutscenes to refresh this old but beloved content."

Star Trek Online: House Divided is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.