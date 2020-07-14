Star Trek Stars Wish Patrick Stewart Happy Birthday

Yesterday was Patrick Stewart's 80th birthday. He received a nice present from his friend and X-Men movies co-star Ian McKellen, but his Star Trek family showed up to the party as well. Stars and fans spent the day sending the Jean-Luc Picard actor birthday wishes. The now 80-year-old actor is currently penning his memoir, which will cover "his childhood in Yorkshire, England, ​marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work.”

“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background," Stewart said in a statement. "Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. " am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime ... what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And ... I have the time. But most importantly, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could."

