Star Trek Stars Wish Patrick Stewart Happy Birthday
Yesterday was Patrick Stewart's 80th birthday. He received a nice present from his friend and X-Men movies co-star Ian McKellen, but his Star Trek family showed up to the party as well. Stars and fans spent the day sending the Jean-Luc Picard actor birthday wishes. The now 80-year-old actor is currently penning his memoir, which will cover "his childhood in Yorkshire, England, marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work.”
“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background," Stewart said in a statement. "Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be. " am caught in the middle of shooting a new series, Star Trek: Picard, and I passionately want to see it through, but in the meantime ... what? Well, I have a beautiful study in our house in Los Angeles, sunny and peaceful. I am 80 in a little over two weeks’ time. I have just treated myself to a gorgeous office chair. And ... I have the time. But most importantly, I am loving what I am doing, even though I never thought I would or could."
LeVar Burton
Happy Birthday, Patrick! You are and always will be, in my estimation, as cool as cucumber soup. pic.twitter.com/VycptVpLyw— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 13, 2020
Jonathan Frakes
Happy Birthday @sirpatstew 80 great years. 🖖🏾🎬🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zusu2mxkWD— Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) July 13, 2020
Gates McFadden
@SirPatStew @CBSAllAccess Happy 80th Birthday! Here is my sonnet to YOU about beautiful friendships. love you🎂🎂🎂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vtvI6qQLCt— Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) July 13, 2020
Marina Sirtis
A very happy 80th birthday to fellow Brit and dear friend @SirPatStew. You don’t look a day over 79! 😄❤️💋😘🎂🍾— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 13, 2020
A Socially-Distance Birthday Party
The #TNG cast celebrating @SirPatStew’s 80th the socially distanced way. pic.twitter.com/eXZZOmWGcZ— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) July 14, 2020
Star Trek: Picard
Happy 80th Birthday @SirPatStew!— Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 13, 2020
Check out this video from his birthday celebration on the set of #StarTrekPicard last year and reply with your favorite Picard GIF to help him celebrate! #StarTrekFamily pic.twitter.com/2ejosR27ub
Jonathan Del Arco
Happy Birthday dear @SirPatStew - I’m so happy I got to be there last year for this ❤️ https://t.co/kfgJdtg3Sk— Jonathan Del Arco (@JonathanDelArco) July 13, 2020
Jeri Ryan
Kate Mulgrew
A note to my fellow Starfleet captain @SirPatStew on this most auspicious day:— Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 13, 2020
Dear Patrick,
Congratulations on your 80th birthday, a milestone in a life composed of milestones. 🍾🥂🍀 pic.twitter.com/uSenmxQFHl
George Takei
Join me in wishing a very happy birthday to Captain Picard himself, the wonderful @SirPatStew. Welcome to the 80s, Patrick! pic.twitter.com/OcdOCYCeiD— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 13, 2020
