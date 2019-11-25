Star Trek: Picard Is Headed to CCXP

Star Trek: Picard is beaming into CCXP 2019. Amazon Prime Video, Picard‘s international distributor, confirmed it will attend the event when it is held at the Sao Palo Expo on December 5th through December 8th. Prime Video is bringing cast members from several of its original streaming series and setting up more than one thousand square meters of booth space. Fans will be able to immerse themselves in the worlds of those original programs, including Star Trek Picard. Then, on December 6 beginning at 6:30 pm, the CCXP attendees will be able to enter the Cinemark XD Auditorium for Prime Video’s series of panels. Star Trek: Picard stars Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones and Jonathan del Arco will be in attendance to represent the new series, which debuts on Prime Video for international audiences on Prime Video on January 24th.

Other Prime Video panels include The Boys and The Expanse. The Prime Video booth will feature materials from The Boys, Carnival Row, The Expanse, Star Trek: Picard, and American Gods.

Sir Patrick Stewart is set to return as his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. The show will live on CBS All Access in the United States but will be distributed internationally via Amazon‘s streaming video service. Amazon will stream the series in more than 200 regions outside of the United States and Canada, with episodes becoming available 24 hours after their US debut.

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages,” said Armando Nuñez, president-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group when the distribution deal was announced. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

Are you excited for Star Trek: Picard to attend CCXP 2019? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Star Trek: Picard debuts January 23rd on CBS All Access.