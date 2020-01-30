Watch the Star Trek: Picard Premiere for Free for a Limited Time

Star Trek fans who want a taste of Star Trek: Picard before they sign up for CBS All Access are in luck. The premiere episode of Star Trek: Picard, “Remembrance,” is available to stream online for free, but only for a limited time. You can watch the episode at the CBS website for free until February 5th, at which point you’ll have to sign up for the CBS All Access streaming service to continue the story into the new episode that debuted today and beyond. The show’s premiere episode reveals where the Star Trek: The Next Generation captain is in his life 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis.

Critics have been positive on the show’s first few episodes. As such, Star Trek: Picard is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the series a 4 out of 5, calling it “a triumphant return for Patrick Stewart”:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard was full of interesting callbacks and revelations. The episode reveals why Picard left Starfleet and offered new information about the backstory of Nero, the villain of 2009’s Star Trek movie.

The story continued in today’s new episode, “Maps and Legends.” Like the first episode, the second is full of Easter eggs and references to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the wider Star Trek universe. It also reveals a major bombshell about Jean-Luc Picard that is sure to have fans talking. On top of all of that, it may have also introduced Star Trek fans’ new favorite romantic relationship.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.