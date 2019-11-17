Watch Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart Ask Alexa Who’s the Best Captain

Star Trek: Picard‘s Patrick Stewart stopped by Amazon’s Seattle office. There, he and Alex Kurtzman met with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Bezos introduced Stewart and Kurtzman to the writers who work on the personality of Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa. Bezos invited Stewart to give Alexa a try. Stewart asked Alexa for its favorite Star Trek captain. “Of all the captains in all the galaxies, Captain Picard is my favorite,” Alexa responded to Stewart’s gratification. Bezos is a Picard fan, or at least that’s what he tweeted after conversing with Stewart at the 2018 Academy Awards. Bezos is known to be a fan of Star Trek. He had a cameo, in alien makeup, in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

Sir Patrick Stewart is set to return as his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. The show will live on CBS All Access in the United States but will be distributed internationally via Amazon‘s streaming video service. Amazon will stream the series in more than 200 regions outside of the United States and Canada, with episodes becoming available 24 hours after their US debut.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages,” said Armando Nuñez, president-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

“There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary,’” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of Star Trek to audiences around the world.”

Is Alexa right about Picard being the best Star Trek captain? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres January 23rd.