Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases New Enterprise in Season 3

Star Trek fans may finally see the next Enterprise after the Enterprise-E when Star Trek: Picard's third and final season debuts in 2023. At San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ released a teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 3. The teaser offered the first look at the returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars and revealed Seven of Nine's new role in Starfleet. Star Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden were on hand to talk about Star Trek: Picard and the Next Generation reunion. During the panel, Stewart mentioned returning to the Enterprise, leading some to believe that either the Enterprise-D or Enterprise-E would appear in Picard's final season.

Showrunner Terry Matalas is quick to shut that rumor down. He took to Twitter to say that whatever Stewart is alluding to will not be what fans think while also dropping hints about another Enterprise.

"Shutting this down before people get their hopes up," Matalas tweeted. "It's not what you think. So what the F are they talking about then? Get it? What the F? *cough! Okay, I'll see myself out.

The repeated use of "F" seems to hint at the on-screen debut of the USS Enterprise-F. However, Matalas added that the season will not take place on the Enterprise-F. He tweeted, "It's not. But…" at a fan who made that logical jump.

The Enterprise-F would be the natural successor to the Enterprise-E, which debuted in the film Star Trek: First Contact after the Enterprise-D's destruction in Star Trek Generations. A version of the Enterprise-F appears in the video game Star Trek Online, which takes place during approximately the same era as Star Trek: Picard. While that game is not officially canon, some of its ship designs have previously appeared in Star Trek: Picard. Some wonder if Star Trek Online's version of the Enterprise-F (seen attached to the above tweet) might appear in Star Trek: Picard's final season.

Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played throughout seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The series follows the former Enterprise captain into the next phase of his life. The cast includes LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.

Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Paramount+. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard debuts on Paramount+ in 2023.