Star Trek: Michael Dorn Would Join Picard Series on One Condition

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Patrick Stewart is returning to his role as Jean-Luc Picard for a new series on CBS All Access. One of his crew members from the Enterprise days may be willing to return with him if the conditions are right.

Michael Dorn played Lt. Worf on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Speaking to Inverse, Dorn revealed what it would take to get him back into all of that Klingon makeup for the Picard show.

“I’m only interested in if it’s something really interesting; if the character was a major part of the franchise or whatever the show is,” he says. “He’s not just going to show up, beat somebody up, and then go home.”

This echoes previous statements from Dorn, in which he said he would not be interested in anything that amounts to a walk-on cameo. Dorn is one of the most prolific stars in the Star Trek franchise, having played Worf through all seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the four films to feature The Next Generation‘s Enterprise crew, and four seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He even played on of Worf’s ancestors in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and has been pitching his own spinoff series for Worf, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that he’d pass on what would be at best a “special guest star” role.

It isn’t entirely clear that CBS is actually interested in bringing any of the other Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members back. During a convention appearance, Dorn and Star Trek: The Next Generation co-stars Marina Sirtis and Gates McFadden stated that no one from The Next Generation other than Stewart has been asked back.

“All I have to say, all we have to say – I am speaking for all three of us now – when Patrick said ‘Jean-Luc Picard is back,’ he didn’t say TNG is back,” Sirtis said.

“We weren’t asked,” Dorn said.

Speculation that the Enterprise crew could return was sparked when Sirtis shared to social media a photo of most of The Next Generation cast having dinner with Stewart.

“I got 30,000 likes…that is the most likes I ever got,” she said. “So, don’t ask us anything about Patrick’s show, because we know nothing.”

