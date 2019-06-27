Star Trek: Picard Series Gets A Showrunner

CBS All Access will soon debut their highly anticipated Patrick Stewart starring series Picard, and now the show has an official showrunner. The name Michael Chabon needs no introduction, but as he’s behind works like The Wonder Boys, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, and more. Chabon was already a part of the Picard series as a member of the writers room, but now he’s been announced as the series’ official showrunner, and will be involved in the day to day production of the show alongside writer and producer Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman, who is in charge of overseeing CBS’ growing Star Trek universe (via Deadline)

“Daring, lyrical, humane, whimsical, celebrated: words that describe both Jean-Luc Picard and the literary genius of Michael Chabon,” said Kurtzman. “Despite a laundry list of accomplishments most writers only dream of, Michael shines with the heart and soul of a Trekkie who’s finally found his dream job. We’re so fortunate to have him at the helm as we explore this next chapter in the great captain’s life.”

Chabon couldn’t be more thrilled about being a part of this anticipated project and is in a state of awe every day.

“Star Trek has been an important part of my way of thinking about the world, the future, human nature, storytelling and myself since I was ten years old,” said Chabon. “I come to work every day in a state of joy and awe at having been entrusted with the character and the world of Jean-Luc Picard, with this vibrant strand of the rich, intricate and complex tapestry that is Trek.’”

In addition to Stewart, Chabon, Goldsman, and Kurtzman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are listed as executive producers, while Secret Hideout’s Aaron Baiers will co-executive produce and Kirsten Beyer will be supervising producer.

Star Trek: Picard will hit CBS All Access later this year.