Star Trek: Picard Star Comments on Possible Legacy Sequel's Future

Star Trek: Picard star Michelle Hurd thinks the potential for a sequel series, unofficially referred to as Star Trek: Legacy, is in the hands of Star Trek fans. Hurd played Raffi Musiker in Star Trek: Picard, a former Starfleet Intelligence officer who served as Jean-Luc PIcard's "Number One" during efforts to evacuate Romulus before its star went supernova. After the mission failed, she fell on hard times, becoming obsessed with conspiracies until the events of Star Trek: Picard vindicated her, restored her reputation with Starfleet, and allowed her to make amends with her family. As of the end of Star Trek: Picard, Musiker serves as the first officer aboard the USS Enterprise-G under Captain Seven of Nine.

Whether fans see more of Musiker's adventures in that role is up to Paramount. While, as of recent updates, there's nothing currently in development, practically everyone involved with Star Trek: Picard has made their desire to create a sequel series, dubbed Star Trek: Legacy, clear. Speaking at an event celebrating Law & Order: SVU's 25th anniversary, Hurd confirmed she's still eager to return as Raffi and thinks that, once Paramount finishes with its current slate of Star Trek projects, whether Star Trek: Legacy gets the greenlight will depend on whether fans are still interested.

"I love Raffi. She's my favorite character," Hurd told TV Insider. "We have hands, fingers, everything's crossed for Star Trek: Legacy. I know that right now they're working on Section 31 for Michelle Yeoh. And then they're going to do Starfleet Academy. That's going to be a series. And then if the fans still want it, they'll start working on Star Trek: Legacy."

Despite Hurd's confidence, Star Trek: Legacy's fate may depend on a more complicated mix of factors. As mentioned, there is currently nothing in development related to such a project, and Paramount may choose to again focus on the original Star Trek: The Next Generation cast instead.

Will Star Trek: Picard get a sequel?

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas has discussed wanting to use Star Trek: Picard's finale as a starting point for a new series. While talking with ComicBook.com about the Picard finale, Matalas shared his thoughts on what the theoretical Star Trek: Legacy series might be like, including a combination of serialized and episodic storytelling.

"I think it could be a mix-and-match," Matalas said. "Again, let me be clear: there's nothing in development. It's just an exciting pie-in-the-sky idea. But it would mix and match. But I would love to go back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation quite a bit. This last season of Picard is not Season 8 of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It's more Star Trek 11. It's a movie. The characters are much closer to their cinematic versions than they are Star Trek: The Next Generation versions of their characters. I would love to go back to the spirit of Star Trek: The Next Generation as much as you can, but we'd have to see if it would be possible. Who knows?"

Star Trek: Picard is streaming in its entirety on Paramount+. The series is also available on home media.