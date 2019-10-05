Star Trek: Picard Reveals First Look at Riker’s Return

Star Trek: Picard debuted a brand new trailer today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. The trailer offered fans new looks at some returning fan-favorite Star Trek characters, including the first look at Jonathan Frakes‘s return as Will Riker. The trailer shows Riker in the kitchen at a home he shares with wife Deanna Troi, played by fellow returning Star Trek: The Next Generation star Marina Sirtis. The two characters were married in the final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis. At the time, they were moving on from the Enterprise with Riker taking command of the USS Titan. The trailer suggests they’ve either retired from Starfleet since then or are not on a mission at the time Picard takes place.

Frakes hinted at a more domestic lifestyle for Riker and Troi back in July. He said, “I can’t obviously tell you, but Marina and I… Well, you’ll see where we are. We’re together, and it’s quite… it’s non-military. I’ll say that.”

Frakes also said that he was nervous returning to the role of Riker after so many years away. “I hadn’t acted in a long, long, long time,” Frakes said. “I hadn’t played Riker in 18 years, and I’ve been very fortunate to be busy directing. I acted briefly in a movie in Winnipeg about 10 years ago. And I had a major anxiety attack because, for whatever reason, I’d forgotten to act. I forgot how to act. I was not a pretty picture for a few hours. I got my s–t together and ended up doing fine.

“I had just directed two episodes of Picard with Sir Patrick and, as I said, his acting muscle was well-toned. And Marina (Sirtis) had just closed having starred in a play in the West End in London. So, I knew she was going to be in good form. So, I was a nervous wreck. It ended up going very well. But don’t let anybody tell you it’s like getting back on a bike. That’s bulls–t. That’s acting bulls–t.”

Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard. Once one of the most celebrated Starfleet captains of his time, Picard is now embarking on an unsanctioned mission. The trailer sees him seeking out counsel from Riker, who knows better than to try to talk Picard out of going on this adventure.

What do you think of the new Star Trek: Picard trailer? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020.