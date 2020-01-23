Star Trek: Picard Reveals First Look at Wil Wheaton’s Aftershow

Star Trek: Picard is here and the official account is celebrating the big day. They put out an announcement for the first installment of The Ready Room with new host Wil Wheaton. Tomorrow is the first episode of this new journey, and it will feature visits from Michael Chabon and Hanelle Culpepper. CBS All Access will have all the episodes of the show on their platform. The Ready Room provides deep dives into each episode of a given series after it premieres. Fridays used to be the day the show aired after Star Trek: Discovery released on Thursday last year. Back then, Naomi Kyle was the host of the show. She shepherded the guests through conversations about the ins and outs of Discovery. Now, viewers are excited to hear Wheaton’s unique perspective in breaking down Picard‘s newest adventure on the streaming service.

Things are coming full circle for the Wesley Crusher actor as he voiced his desire to be involved with Picard in some way. Back at Baltimate Comic Con, he said that he was very excited to hear the Patrick Stewart would be returning two years ago.

“So, when they announced the Picard series I got excited for Star Trek in a way that I haven’t been since the last season of Deep Space Nine,” Wheaton recalled. “I got so excited for it because I love Patrick and I love that character and the Next Gen timeline, which is also the Deep Space Nine timeline, is the timeline that I love the most. It might be cheating a little bit because I was part of that timeline so I’m emotionally invested in it, but I was a fan before I was part of the show, and I am thrilled that we are going to get to see what Picard is doing now. I’m excited about that.”

Fans have been wondering just how many returns they can expect in Picard. (There were a couple in the premiere!) But, if anyone is wondering, Wheaton is absolutely down for anything.

“I think it is very unlikely they will ask me to participate in it,” Wheaton said. “I mean, I think it is just extraordinarily unlikely that will happen. If they did, I would say ‘yes,’ of course. I think all of us would say ‘yes.’ I think all of us if we were given the opportunity to put on the spacesuits again and go work together and bring those characters back, as they would be thirty years later, we would all say ‘yes.’ And I don’t think it’s because we want the work. I don’t think it’s because we need the money. I don’t think it’s because we don’t have other things to do. It’s because we love each other so much and an opportunity, even for a day, to return emotionally to some of the best times of our lives, I think that we would jump at that opportunity.”

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream Thursdays on CBS All-Access.