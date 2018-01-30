Get the Legendary ‘Star Trek’ Enterprise Pizza Cutter for Only $10

As you can see, this pizza cutter is shaped like the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 from Star Trek: The Original Series. ThinkGeek sold a ton of these things, but if you don't already have one, now is the time to remedy that. For a limited time the price has been slashed from $29.99 to only $9.99! Grab it here while supplies last. Indeed, you'll be boldly cutting pizzas for years to come thanks to the chrome-plated solid metal construction and laser-etched stainless steel blade.

Now, if you want to take this mission even further, you can step up to the official Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701 cheese/cutting board, which is currently on sale for $34.95 - a whopping $25 off the list price. The official description reads:

"The Enterprise is a truly agile and able ship, capable of almost anything. In the form of the Star Trek Cutting Board, the NCC-1701 is ready to serve stellar hors-d'oeuvres. Perfect for entertaining aboard the Enterprise, this serves as both an unbeatable cheese plate and a sleek cutting board. In this inspired design, a cheese knife and cheese fork seamlessly tuck away into the board as the engines. The base and utensil handles have small magnets to help keep them in place when moving around. The base also features cracker slots to keep crackers in place. The ship is laser-etched into the top with accurate details. Flip over this vessel for cheese and crackers and use the base as a full sized cutting board. - Made from durable and sustainable Bamboo - Hand wash only - Dry thoroughly before storing - Includes cheese knife and cheese fork."

If you enjoyed this, you may also be interested to hear that the official Star Trek Enterprise sushi set is only $12.99 right now - 63% off the list price. How about a set of 3D Star Trek Enterprise coasters and tiki mugs? Head on over to ThinkGeek to check out all of the awesome Star Trek stuff that's on sale.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.