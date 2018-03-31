Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Isn’t Convinced Quentin Tarantino’s Movie Will Be Made

The future of the Star Trek film franchise is seemingly in the hands of famed director Quentin Tarantino, but one veteran of the franchise isn’t entirely convinced that Tarantino’s version of Star Trek will ever make it to theaters.

Jonathan Frakes played Commander Will Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation and the four movies then spun out from it. He’s also been involved in every Star Trek series since then, either on screen or behind-the-scenes as a director. While he thinks Tarantino could bring a surge of creative energy to the Star Trek franchise, Frakes said during a panel at the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention that he’s not sure it’ll actually happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m fascinated by the possibility of this,” Frakes told fans. “I am not convinced that it is going to be real and I am not sure that Quentin’s gestalt and what he is known for is quite in the same wheelhouse of what we have known Star Trek to be.

“But, I am an eternal optimist and I texted with [Star Trek movie director and producer JJ Abrams] – my close, personal friend – who I am a big fan of by the way. I know some people aren’t, but I think he is a wonderful storyteller. I think he did a great job, especially with the first Star Trek movie. I said ‘What’s up? What’s happening with this?’ and I asked him if it is real and so far it is real because they put a writer’s room together and he said ‘Quentin said it is going to be wild.’ So, that is as close as I have gotten to an answer, which is a word we always thought it was going to be anyway.”

Frakes went on to talk about the many possibilities that come with having Tarantino join the Star Trek family.

“I feel like he could surprise us and bring it into an R-rated world, or a PG world where Star Trek kind of lives,” Frakes said. “And it could be incredibly creative. I noticed that Patrick Stewart was smart enough to offer his services as soon as he heard the name Tarantino mentioned. So, I am as curious as you are. I am not sure if it is real and will come to fruition, but I do know there is a writer’s room open and they are working on a story and that J.J. and Quentin have agreed to move forward, so we will see.”

Frakes’ most recent Star Trek work was directing an episode of the first season of Star Trek: Discovery. He’s set to return in season two and to be involved with the second season of The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s homage to Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Are you excited about the idea of Quentin Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie? Let us know what you think in the comments!