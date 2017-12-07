Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ To Be Rated R

Earlier this month, reports surfaced about Quentin Tarantino‘s plans for Star Trek. A new update from Deadline has just confirmed Paramount is moving forward with the director’s pitch, and it will be a R-rated endeavor.

According to new reports, Tarantino pitched as Star Trek film to JJ Abrams and Paramount. The director then met with a writers room containing Mark L. Smith, Lindsey Beer, and Drew Pearce. Deadline says Smith appears to the frontrunner to nab the film’s scripting gig, and that is not all. If the reports are correct, then Tarantino is requiring his Star Trek project be R-rated, and Paramount agreed to the condition.

“This was important to Tarantino,” Deadline explains, “who hopes to direct this Star Trek and who has helmed R rated films his entire career.”

When it comes to scripting, Smith’s style would fit with Tarantino’s vision. The reported frontrunner is best known for co-writing The Revenant starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The writer has also worked on various horror projects like The Vacancy. The writers room’s other contenders have plenty of work backing up their resumes. Pearce’s script credits include projects like Iron Man 3 while Beer’s is overseeing Godzilla vs. Kong.

Deadline says one of the three writers will be locked in quickly. The movie will be planned out while Tarantino films his next feature about the Manson murders of 1969.

In the past, Tarantino has stressed his interest in making a Star Trek film. The director appeared on the Nerdist podcast to explain what fascinated him about the franchise.

“I think one of the best episodes of Star Trek ever written was for [Star Trek: The Next Generation],” Tarantino said, speaking about the episode “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” where an Enterprise ship from the past breaks through a time rift and alters the course of history. “I actually think that is not only one of the great space stories, but the way it dealt with the mythology of the whole thing — that actually could bare a two hour treatment.

“Because the whole thing with that episode that was so cool, they save the ship, but little do they know by saving the ship it’s actually in a different time period — but they don’t know that,” Tarantino said. “But what ends up happening is — because they screwed up with the timeline, everything changes. The characters don’t know it, but we know it. And the thing about it is, it turns out that the Klingons and the humans on earth have been having this hundred year war that’s been going on, and it’s just the bloodiest war imaginable in the history of any universe.”

Are you interested in Tarantino's vision for Star Trek?