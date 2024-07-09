Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Casts Three New Cadets

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has enrolled three new cadets. On Tuesday, Paramount+ revealed that it had cast Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), and George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything) in the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy . Brooks, Shepard, and Hawkins will play cadets at Starfleet Academy. They join previously announced cast members, Holly Hunter, playing a Starfleet captain and current chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Paul Giamatti, playing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 1’s villain. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the coming-of-age story of a group of Starfleet cadets finding themselves at one of the prestigious institutions in the galaxy.

Paramount+’s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series “will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.” CBS Studios is producing Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Production begins this summer.

l-r: Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins

What is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy about?

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set in the 32nd century of Star Trek’s universe, first seen in the later season of Star Trek: Discovery. According to the official synopsis, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Brooks’ past work includes her feature film debut in My Old Ass. She also stars in the upcoming 70s coming-of-age comedy, Feeling Randy. Her other credits include The Prom, The Cypher, How We Roll, and On My Block.

Shepard led the Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack and is best known for her work on the Brat TV series On the Ropes and A Girl Named Jo, and for leading the series Two Sides. Shepard has also appeared in The Wilds, Witch Hunt, and the , and had a guest role on the final season of Orange Is the New Black and recurring roles on Life in Pieces and Grace and Frankie.

Hawkins is best known for playing Dylan in Tell Me Everything. His other credits include playing Sean in the film Boiling Point and Adam in Gassed Up.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau are co-showrunners and executive producers of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The other executive producers on the series include Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. Violo wrote Star Trek: Starfleet Academy‘s premiere episode. CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the series.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to Paramount+’s Star Trek library. Star Trek: Discovery , and Star Trek: Lower Decks is headed into its fifth and final season. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently in production on its third season and is already renewed for its fourth. Paramount+’s first Star Trek original movie, Star Trek: Section 31 , wrapped filming earlier this year.