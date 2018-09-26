‘Star Trek Stellar Cartography’ Gets Updated In October

Starfleet officers and cadets, get ready to update your galactic maps. An updated edition of Star Trek Stellar Cartography: The Starfleet Reference Library is headed into stores next month.

Written by Star Trek expert Larry Nemecek and published by Epic Ink, Star Trek Stellar Cartography features ten new, never-before-seen large-format maps representing the Star Trek universe. The maps are said to have been “pulled from the archives of Starfleet Academy,” and offers a rare look at the universe of the United Federation of Planets and its rivals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the cover art below:

Nemecek explains in a statement about the new release that the maps are “all grounded in known astronomy and physics and are based on the original, in-house charts that were prepared from the basic galaxy ‘quadrant’ layout and main empires locations.”

Star Trek Stellar Cartography includes “an ancient Vulcan map, a Klingon Empire map from the pre-Organian Peace Treaty era (in the native Klingon), an official Romulan government map of the Empire, a native Cardassian Union map from the Bajor occupation, along with Federation maps from the modern era. In addition, Nemecek choreographed the Dominion War – describing this as his ‘greatest contribution’ in authoring the book.”

Star Trek Stellar Cartography comes in a clamshell case and with a fully-illustrated reference book offering further details on planets, systems, and topography.

Of note, the updated version of the Star Trek Stellar Cartography will include new information from the Star Trek universe taken from its latest addition, Star Trek: Discovery. The book also implements information taken from Star Trek: The Animated Series, which was once removed from official Star Trek canon but has since been worked back through several references in Star Trek: Discovery.

Nemecek is a Star Trek actor, editor, archivist, consultant, interviewer, and producer. He is best known to fans for writing Star Trek: The Next Generation Companion.

Are you going to check out the updated version of Star Trek Stellar Cartography: The Starfleet Reference Library? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Star Trek Stellar Cartography: The Starfleet Reference Library updated edition goes on sale Oct. 9th.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.