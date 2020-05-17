Star Trek Fans Are Energized By Strange New Worlds Announcement
On Friday, CBS All Access announced that it has ordered Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds straight to series. The new Star Trek show will follow Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before the original Star Trek television series. Fans have been asking for this spinoff since season two of Star Trek: Discovery, when stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn debuted in their respective roles as Pike, Spock, and Number One. It should come as no surprise then that fans are thrilled by the new announcement. We've gathered some of their reactions here. Keep read them to see how fans are responding to the news.
“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access said in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”
“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said showrunner Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”
“This is a dream come true, literally,” said Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS."
Dream Come True
I remember a time when I wished for the return of Star Trek to my screen. Now, we are entering a new age of Star Trek—Discovery, Lower Decks, Section 31, the Nickelodeon animated kids show, Strange New Worlds, and MORE!
It's definitely looking like my dream has come true.— 24 Yr. Old Trekkie (@TTrekkie) May 16, 2020
Can't Wait
Cannot wait for 2021. @TTrekkie @BatlethBabe @CaptainPikesEnt @StarTrekRoom @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/IGB0eNPcHX— A Good Gluon (@thisOneGary) May 17, 2020
The Fan Art Begins
My completed #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds announcement piece! Can not wait!! This features @ansonmount as #Pike @ethangpeck as #Spock and @RebeccaRomijn as #Number1 @StarTrek @startrekcbs #startrek pic.twitter.com/NRU6F14XMe— David Milburn (@demilburn) May 16, 2020
Nerd Dad
When you’re way too excited for #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds and your Nerd Dad is fully unleashed 🖖🏼#StarTrek #StarTrekSNW #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/jkiPbjpsmC— AxelGear (@AxelGear11) May 16, 2020
Premiere Day
#Trekkies all over the world the day #StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds premieres.
Me included.
Especially me!! pic.twitter.com/n7gTnBomWm— Warp 9.9 (@DS9_ER) May 17, 2020
New Voyages
Can’t wait to see this beauty on screen again #StarTrekStrangeNewWorlds #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/YeSy75V3gN— Locutus of Borg 🇬🇧 #WeAreStarfleet (@uk_locutus) May 15, 2020
Make it a Holiday
So, do y'all want to just declare this a new #StarTrek holiday now, or...??? 😆
Happy #StrangeNewWorlds Day, everyone!! 🍻🥳🖖 pic.twitter.com/Isdv5LZggK— Mark Berkins (@markberkins) May 15, 2020
Fuzzy Feelings
The way that Anson very deliberately said "a classic Star Trek show that deals with optimism and the future" made me feel all fuzzy inside. Don't get me wrong, I'm enjoying what they've been serving up with DSC and PIC, but I'm hoping this will be different.— Krystal #WeAreStarfleet (@Arsenic82) May 15, 2020
Brad Paisley Is In
So excited about @StarTrek #StrangeNewWorlds !!! @ansonmount Pike, Spock, No. 1- exactly what I need to see right now. Hit it!! pic.twitter.com/Xw2vaxRZOI— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) May 15, 2020
The Perfect Name
Strange New Worlds is an absolutely top notch name for a #StarTrek show. Just a real home run.— Alex Perry (@alexandertperry) May 15, 2020
