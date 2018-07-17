‘Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita’ #1 Preview

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Mirror Universe saga continues in Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #1 this week from IDW Publishing.

Following the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror, Reginald Barclay’s mirror universe doppelganger has chosen to remain in the prime timeline and replace his meek counterpart. Now he plans to move up in the ranks, but how will mirror universe ambition play out while undercover in the prime timeline?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out a preview of the issue, written by Scott and David Tipton and drawn by Tony Shasteen, below:

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita was announced as the first in a new wave episodic miniseries. Many Star Trek comics fans are hoping to find out some new information about future miniseries during IDW Publishing panel at San Diego Comic-Con later this week.

Are you excited about Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita? What do you think of Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s mirror universe saga so far? What other kinds of Star Trek comic book series do you want to see from IDW next? Let us know in the comments section

Official solicitation text follows:

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #1

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A) Tony Shasteen (CA) Photo

On the heels of the blockbuster THROUGH THE MIRROR miniseries comes a brand-new NEXT GENERATION series, featuring untold tales of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D! Following their clash with their villainous doubles from the Mirror Universe, the Enterprise crew returns to business as usual, little realizing the serpent in their midst-one of their own has been replaced! What does Mirror Barclay want, and what’s to become of his Prime-universe counterpart?!

From the creative forces behind Star Trek: The Next Generation: Mirror Broken and Star Trek Discovery: The Light of Kahless!

Takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s critically acclaimed fourth season!

Featuring covers by Mirror Broken co-creator and designer J.K. Woodward!

The unexpected twist ending of Through the Mirror continues!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

In Shops: Jul 18, 2018

SRP: $3.99