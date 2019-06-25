Star Trek EP Offers Update on Nickelodeon Series

The Star Trek franchise is currently in an interesting renaissance, with a slew of new television projects hitting or about to hit the screen. While some might be geared more towards adult viewers, the franchise is also branching out into the all-ages animated world, with a currently-untitled series being greenlit on Nickelodeon. In a recent interview with Deadline, franchise boss Alex Kurtzman was asked about the series, and teased that it will be aimed at younger viewers, but will be “incredibly cinematic”.

“The Hageman brothers are doing [an animated] show for Nickelodeon, and that will be entirely different from Lower Decks.” Kurtzman explained. “I won’t announce the name of the Nickelodeon show, but that’s a really different show. That’s a show that’s for kids, younger. Full CG animation. It’s going to be incredibly cinematic. We just started seeing [storyboards] this week. It looks like, wow. It’s on par with Love, Death, and Robots in terms of beauty and lighting and cinema, so it’s a a really different feel, and Nickelodeon has been wildly supportive and I think very excited to bring a new energy to TV, you know, in animation.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kurtzman also spoke about what characters fans could expect in the series, hinting that there might be a handful of established faces.

“It’s mostly new.” Kurtzman revealed. “There may be some that you know, but it’s mostly new.”

“Animation is in an incredible, glorious renaissance right now.” Kurtzman continued. “Between [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse] which just blew everything open and everything Pixar’s been doing for so very long, I think what I’m excited about in the world of animation is to try all these different things to see what feels Trek.”

The series is being developed by Kevin and Dan Hagerman, whose previous work in animation includes Trollhunters and Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. Studios involved include CBS’ new animation arm Eye Animation Productions, Alex Kurtzman‘s Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is being overseen by Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s executive vice president of production and development.

Are you excited to see Nickelodeon’s Star Trek animated series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!