Star Trek Universe Starship Collection Announced by Hero Collector

The expanding Star Trek Universe of Paramount+ is getting a new Hero Collector ship line. The company is broadening its die-cast Star Trek range with a new collection featuring starships from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The line offers hand-painted, die-cast starship models that replicate the starships from the modern era of live-action Star Trek streaming television series. Each ship model comes with a magazine that dives deep into the ship's specs and offers behind-the-scenes information via interviews with designers. Hero Collector's Star Trek Universe Starship Collection will launch as a monthly subscription in April.

Hero Collector revealed the first six ships in its new monthly collection. Here's the list with details from the company:

(Photo: Hero Collector)

La Sirena: The hero ship of Star Trek: Picard, this Kaplan F17 Speed Freighter was hired by Jean-Luc Picard and helmed by Captain Rios, an ex-Starfleet officer himself. It was a discreet warp-capable ship, well-suited to the search for Soji Asha.

U.S.S. Zheng He: An Inquiry-class starship, the U.S.S. Zheng He was touted as the toughest, fastest, most powerful ship Starfleet had ever put into service. William Riker returned from retirement to captain it into battle above the planet Coppelius.

Romulan Bird-of-Prey: A retro callback to the classic Romulan designs of the Original Series, this antique Romulan starship was owned by the warlord Kar Kantar, and terrorized shipping throughout the Qiris Sector.

Fenris Ranger Ship: A small, aggressively-armed one-person starship, this vessel was piloted by Seven of Nine in her work with the vigilante Fenris Rangers. She used it to come to the rescue of La Sirena when it came under fire in the Qiris Sector.

Narek’s Snakehead: A nimble Romulan scout vessel, the Snakehead’s size belied its formidable armaments and cloaking capabilities. Narek flew this starship in pursuit of La Sirena, as it fled The Artifact.

Romulan Bomber Warbird: A new class of Romulan starship, this sharp-edged, angular warbird was employed by both the Romulan Free State and the secretive Tal Shiar in their exploitation of The Artifact.

The Star Trek Universe Starship Collection is a continuation of Hero Collector's previous Star Trek: Discovery Starships Collection. The collection includes new starships at the same scale, making them all compatible, but broadens the scope of the collection to include ships from other modern shows. You can find more information about the Star Trek Universe Starship Collection on the Hero Collector website.