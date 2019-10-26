Star Trek to Publish the Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway and More in 2020

Star Trek: Voyager will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2020. Fans will be able to celebrate by immersing themselves in the life of Voyager‘s captain, Kathryn Janeway, as told in her own words. Today at Destination Star Trek, Titan Books announced it will publish The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway. The book is “edited” by Una McCormack and bears the subtitle The History of the Captain Who Went Further Than Any Had Before. The book, written from Janeway’s perspective, will recount Janeway’s journey through the Delta Quadrant. It will offer Janeway’s thoughts on how she bound a crew of mixed Starfleet and Maquis personnel together. She’ll consider how she forged alliances and faced down the Borg on the Collective’s home turf. She’ll also reveal her thoughts on crewmates like Tuvok, Chakotay, Neelix, and Seven of Nine.

Voyager‘s 25th anniversary is shaping up to be a big year for Janeway. Besides having her autobiography published, she’s also set to receive a monument in her future hometown of Bloomington, Indiana. Kate Mulgrew, who played Janeway on Voyager, reflected in a recent social media post on the first time she stepped into the role. “It’s come to my attention that on this day, 25 years ago, I filmed my first scenes as Captain Janeway,” Mulgrew wrote on Facebook. “Thus, 25 years ago today I walked onto the Bridge and my life changed utterly. A singularly privileged and extraordinary journey on that intrepid vessel, with my beloved crew. How lucky I have been.”

The Autobiography of Kathryn Janeway goes on sale on July 14, 2020. You can see the cover art below.

Titan Books announced two other Star Trek hardcovers releasing in 2020. The Art of Star Trek: Discovery by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann goes behind-the-scenes of the CBS All Access series. The book includes cast and crew interviews, set photography, concept art, and storyboards. There will also be never-before-seen, exclusive content from the show’s first two seasons. The book goes on sale on April 28, 2020.

Titan will also release Star Trek: The Artistry of Dan Curry, written by Curry and Ben Robinson. Curry won seven Emmy Awards for his work on Star Trek. His time with the franchise spans Star Trek: The Next Generation through Star Trek: Enterprise. His contributions include concept art, title designs, and more. The book will offer a look at some of Curry’s techniques and reflections on highlights from his Star Trek career in his own words. The book includes photos and illustrations from Curry’s own collection. It also contains contributions from Star Trek stars such as Michael Dorn and Scott Bakula. The book goes on sale on September 1, 2020.

