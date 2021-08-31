Star Trek: Voyager Documentary Releases Sneak Peek

✖

The upcoming Star Trek: Voyager documentary To The Journey: Looking Back on Star Trek: Voyager has released a sneak peek at production. The video shows several Star Trek alumni, including George Takei, Mary Chieffo, Armin Shimmerman, Jeffrey Combs, Andrew Robinson, and Voyager stars Robert Beltran and Tim Russ as well sitting for interviews. You can watch the sneak peek below. The crowdfunded documentary from the team behind What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine launched on Indiegogo earlier this year and became the most successful crowdfunded documentary film ever. With that record-setting total, the campaign, the filmmakers will remaster Star Trek: Voyager footage in high definition and include "an exclusive, never-before-seen Voyager surprise."

Per the film's campaign page, "It's been over 25 years since Voyager first got lost in the Delta Quadrant and took us all on an incredible seven-year journey. It is now time to revisit, celebrate, and fully explore what made this Star Trek series so special. The cast and crew of this groundbreaking show deserve the highest recognition, and with your help, we are going to make happen!

"We are still in the early stages of production with more interviews and support footage yet to be filmed. Once that is complete, Post-Production expenses will need to be covered such as editing, music, animation, color-correction, sound mixing and CBS/Star Trek footage licensing. The more we raise on this Indiegogo campaign, the more creative ways we have of making this documentary unique."

455 Films, the company behind the movie, had planned to celebrate Voyager's 25th anniversary with the documentary, but COVID-19 interrupted those plans. The documentary began filming during Star Trek: The Cruise in early 2020, which celebrated Voyager's anniversary with guests including Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ, and Garrett Wang. 455 Films announced the documentary after Ryan reprised her Voyager role as former Borg drone Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard, but before Mulgrew announced her return to voice Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy. We also know that Beltran will have a role in Star Trek: Prodigy, though who he is playing remains unknown.

Are you excited about the Star Trek: Voyager documentary? What do you think about this sneak peek at the film's production? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Star Trek: Voyager will soon be leaving Netflix, but it is streaming on Paramount+, along with all 800 episodes of the franchise.