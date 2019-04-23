‘Star Trek: Waypoint’: Love Is in the Air Aboard the Enterprise

Love is in the air aboard the USS Enterprise in a new preview for the Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019. IDW Publishing released the preview which includes pages from the first story in the anthology one-shot.

The story takes place on the USS Enterprise during the era of Star Trek: The Original Series. The story finds Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy struggling to deal with his romantic feelings for a Vulcan physician visiting the ship. He turns to an expert in the romantic arts for help, Capt. James T. Kirk. You can see the preview pages below.

The Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019 also includes stories featuring characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Are you picking up Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019 this week? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019 goes on sale April 24th.

Star Trek: Waypoint Special 2019

JAN190795

The anthology series celebrating 50+ years of Star Trek continues in this new oversized special. Featuring four all-new tales written and drawn by some of today’s top creators, this new installment of the hit Waypoint Special will revisit fan-favorite characters all across the Star Trek universe.

In Shops: Apr 24, 2019

SRP: $7.99

