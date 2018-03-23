AddShatnerToAnything Hashtag Goes Viral

In celebration of William Shatner’s 87th birthday Thursday, fans took to social media with a new hashtag, #AddShatnerToAnything. Its intent? To insert the iconic Star Trek captain into anything and everything.

Hashtag Roundup reports the hashtag reached #1 trending in the United States and #5 in Canada, Shatner’s homeland. The tag originated through 2GirlsAndATag (@2GirlsAndATag) guest co-host John Morris (@mashfan0678).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Slide 1

That moment you realize you forgot your phone at home.



Beam me back, Scottie.#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/eNRlyBGqz5 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 21, 2018

Slide 2

The Enterprise has to be at least… 3 times bigger than this! #AddShatnertoAnything pic.twitter.com/1OKdPbIv7B — 90sManiax (@90sManiax) March 22, 2018

Slide 3

Slide 4

#AddShatnerToAnything



The main antagonist in the Jungle Book is pic.twitter.com/QFntTdcZFy — Umbreon (@umbreonchrystal) March 21, 2018

Slide 5

Never Gonna Beam You Up #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/JiQzH79bAL — video game trash (@mightypocketcow) March 22, 2018

#AddShatnerToAnything

Beam me up, before you go-go…..? pic.twitter.com/Ui2N767D29 — Lisa from the 313 (@lisamarie1222) March 21, 2018

Slide 6

Slide 7

You are the Wind Beneath my Creature on the Wing #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/vOGwN35YSq — Hello Felicia ?? (@hellofelicia14) March 21, 2018

Slide 8

I Kissed a Green Girl and I Liked It#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/CHOVL08Ivf — CK (@charley_ck14) March 21, 2018

Slide 9

#AddShatnerToAnything What the hell is stuck in this Vacuum Cleaner? pic.twitter.com/B46ChS7Ted — Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) March 22, 2018

The shat just hit the fan. #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/YUluAdLtac — The Last Hurrah (@LastHurrahFilm) March 22, 2018

Slide 10

Shatner recently expressed his interest in returning to his role as James T. Kirk in Quentin Tarantino’s planned Star Trek, going so far as to suggest his Star Trek: The Original Series captain is recreated through CGI.