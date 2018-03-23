AddShatnerToAnything Hashtag Goes Viral

In celebration of William Shatner’s 87th birthday Thursday, fans took to social media with a new hashtag, #AddShatnerToAnything. Its intent? To insert the iconic Star Trek captain into anything and everything.
Hashtag Roundup reports the hashtag reached #1 trending in the United States and #5 in Canada, Shatner’s homeland. The tag originated through 2GirlsAndATag (@2GirlsAndATag) guest co-host John Morris (@mashfan0678).
#1 USA
#5 Canada
#AddShatnerToAnything with @2GirlsAndATag hosted by @spencedbyus @charley_ck14 @mashfan0678
Play along on @HashtagRoundup— Hashtag Roundup (@HashtagRoundup) March 22, 2018
That moment you realize you forgot your phone at home.— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) March 21, 2018
Beam me back, Scottie.#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/eNRlyBGqz5
#AddShatnerToAnything— CoolChris_007 (@CoolChris_007) March 21, 2018
I’m on the Shatner pic.twitter.com/xIZj9CsVpo
The Enterprise has to be at least… 3 times bigger than this! #AddShatnertoAnything pic.twitter.com/1OKdPbIv7B— 90sManiax (@90sManiax) March 22, 2018
Gorn with the Wind#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/gxK02RNZDF— Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) March 22, 2018
I heard he paid off a Gorn star. #StarTrek #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/QiW6XzmQON— Kevin Monster (@KevinTriplehorn) March 22, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything Want to get stoned? pic.twitter.com/0eXi46FuVf— Bella Donna ? (@DonnaMLanglais) March 21, 2018
Khaaaaaan You Feel the Love Tonight #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/y54aP3AYpU— Dan (@Danimal941) March 21, 2018
Comic KHAAAAAAN!#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/D5mLpyAHvc— Jaime Lopez (@Lopeezie) March 21, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything— Umbreon (@umbreonchrystal) March 21, 2018
The main antagonist in the Jungle Book is pic.twitter.com/QFntTdcZFy
#AddShatnerToAnything Love Shat, baby love Shat pic.twitter.com/nn7uCh8WsC— Persnickety Ricky (@rickchard_rick) March 21, 2018
Never Gonna Beam You Up #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/JiQzH79bAL— video game trash (@mightypocketcow) March 22, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything— Lisa from the 313 (@lisamarie1222) March 21, 2018
Beam me up, before you go-go…..? pic.twitter.com/Ui2N767D29
Shatnerday Night Fever#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/DJ0yg1PAHC— FaustianGent (@FaustianGent) March 22, 2018
16 and Pregnant…Pause#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/jXHNKd1yVx— CK (@charley_ck14) March 21, 2018
Look Who’s Talk-Singing #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/rh22tY8XEQ— Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) March 21, 2018
The Shat in the Hat #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/CiJ2W6SxlI— HeppCat (@the_heppcat) March 21, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything— DES-JAX (@desjax) March 21, 2018
Shatner’s List: pic.twitter.com/DBi8QuTQIa
You are the Wind Beneath my Creature on the Wing #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/vOGwN35YSq— Hello Felicia ?? (@hellofelicia14) March 21, 2018
Overacting With The Stars #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/Dv9duUyOeu— Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) March 21, 2018
Two And A Half Men #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/yRkhd6RHpp— Apparently Jane (@spencedbyus) March 21, 2018
I Kissed a Green Girl and I Liked It#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/CHOVL08Ivf— CK (@charley_ck14) March 21, 2018
The Shat Pack #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/W2131uY8fk— Roy Klementsen (@Roybq) March 21, 2018
Stop Shatnering yourself, stop Shatnering yourself #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/AKYUATUBoy— Scott Braveboy ? (@TScottBrave) March 21, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything What the hell is stuck in this Vacuum Cleaner? pic.twitter.com/B46ChS7Ted— Paul Boxshall (@Superbokka) March 22, 2018
The shat just hit the fan. #AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/YUluAdLtac— The Last Hurrah (@LastHurrahFilm) March 22, 2018
Add, commas, to, everything, so, you, will read, this, like, dramatic, William, Shatner— laney (@misslaneym) March 21, 2018
#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/FZasq6XSJc
The Shatner comma#AddShatnerToAnything pic.twitter.com/DnsHfprufD— That Serb (@MilosRocks) March 21, 2018
Shatner recently expressed his interest in returning to his role as James T. Kirk in Quentin Tarantino’s planned Star Trek, going so far as to suggest his Star Trek: The Original Series captain is recreated through CGI.