Star Trek’s William Shatner Teases New Show on History Channel

William Shatner is teasing his return to television in the new History Channel series The UneXplained. Shatner took to Twitter to remind fans about the premiere. He tweeted, “Watch the Premiere of my new show The #UnXplained on Friday July 19th at 10PM ET/PT on @History! ☝🏻Set your DVR’s now to record the series. Go ahead. I’ll wait for you. 😝 #PPT”

The new History Channel series may be one of the projects Shatner alluded to in February when ComicBook.com asked him about possibly resurrecting Capt. James T. Kirk in a new Star Trek series like Star Trek: Picard, which sees Patrick Stewart return as Jean-Luc Picard. “That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner said. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily [laughes] I don’t what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ’cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that.

“So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se, but I will be on the air in something this year in something I can’t tell you about right now, but you’ll hear about it soon, and maybe on two and maybe even three shows that’ll be on for 10, 12, 14 episodes.”

History’s synopsis for The UneXplained reads, “From the producers of Ancient Aliens and The Curse of Oak Island comes The UnXplained, a one-hour, non-fiction series that explores the world’s most fascinating, strange and inexplicable mysteries.

“Hosted and executive produced by Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal) each episode will feature compelling contributions from scientists, historians, witnesses and experiencers—each seeking to shed light on how the seemingly impossible actually can happen. From mysterious structures (like Florida’s Coral Castle) and so-called “evil” places (like the cursed “White City” of Honduras) to strange creatures and bizarre rituals, The UnXplained will explore subjects that have mystified mankind for centuries.”

While Shatner may not be keen to bring back Kirk for an entire TV show, he did say he’d be up to return in a smaller capacity should he be asked. “I certainly would,” Shatner told KOMO NewsRadio in June. “You know? A well-written thing? I certainly would. Absolutely.”

