The Orville Season 2 Gag Reel Released

The Orville is a funny show when the actors are doing it on purpose, but even it has instances of unintentional humor behind-the-scenes. Now fans can enjoy some of the moments from the show’s second season with The Orville‘s season two gag reel. The reel features clips of takes gone wrong from throughout the filming of the show’s second season. You can watch it in full above.

The Orville is now considered a contender for the Emmy Awards. MacFarlane said in an interview that the original plan for the show was to be more of a comedy, but that may have been a subconscious cover story to make the show he really wanted to create.

“When we began this, it was designed to be a little bit more of a hybrid, straddling the line pretty evenly between comedy and drama,” MacFarlane said. “I have been a big sci-fi fan since I was a kid. I think secretly that was the show I wanted to do, but I figured there’s no way in hell anyone would swallow that from me.”

MacFarlane thinks going with the darker tone for The Orville was the right decision. “With an hourlong show, in order to sustain it, you have to have real stakes,” he said. “That was my fear at the beginning. If people aren’t with us on that side of it, we’re probably not going to last very long. But they were, so we really leaned into that.”

The second season of The Orville featured the series’ first two-part episode, “Identity.” The story involved the Kaylon, a race of synthetic beings, attempting to invade Earth as a first step towards wiping out all organic life in the galaxy. The episodes altered the status quo of The Orville‘s universe by forcing an alliance between enemies, with the Planetary Union requesting aid from the Krill. The episodes carry shades of the Star Trek: The Next Generation two-parter “The Best of Both Worlds,” as well as the longer arc involving the changing relationship between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. MacFarlane also spoke about those comparisons to Star Trek.

“Star Trek was the first franchise to bring it to a point that reached the mainstream in such a massive way,” MacFarlane says. “In many ways, it does have ownership on this idea of a captain on a bridge of his spaceship instead of a sailing ship. But it’s become the convention. You can’t help but go there if you’re doing this type of show…You just try to start by learning from what your predecessors have figured out and then take it off in its own direction.”

What did you think of the gag reel? Let us know in the comments. The future of The Orville remains uncertain as FOX has yet to announce its renewal or cancellation.

