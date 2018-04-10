‘The Orville’: First Look at ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ Alum Robert Picardo’s Return

Star Trek: Voyager alum Robert Picardo is returning to The Orville, and director Jon Cassar revealed the first look at Picardo on set.

Cassar shared a photo of himself with Picardo and The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane on Twitter.

Picardo played the Emergency Medical Hologram called The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager. He appeared in a first season episode of The Orville as the father of The Orville‘s chief security officer, Lt. Alara Kitan.

In the episode, Alara freezes in place when she stands before an open flame en route to rescue a crew member trapped under a bulkhead in engineering. The officer dies and Alara blames herself.

In an attempt to understand why she reacted to the fire the way she did, Alara calls her parents on her home planet of Xeleya. She speaks with both her mother and her father, played by Picardo.

In addition to playing The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager, Picardo was also nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as Coach Cutlip on The Wonder Years, and appeared in another popular science fiction franchise, Stargate, as Richard Woolsey.

Cassar’s other television work includes Revolution, Continuum, Nikita, Fringe, Person of Interest, Terra Nova, The Kennedys, and 24.

The Orville recently added another Star Trek veteran, Joe Menosky, as an executive producer in season two and added a couple of new faces to the cast, including Jessica Szohr as a new series regular and Chris Johnson in a recurring role.

The Orville was Fox’s biggest premiere since Empire and was soon renewed for a second season.

“Once again Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company in a statement when the renewal was announced. “He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor. We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can’t wait to see where The Orville travels in the second.”

The Orville Season Two will premiere in late 2018.