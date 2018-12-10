‘The Orville’ Awarded Tax Credit for Potential Third Season

The Orville is already setting the stage for its third season.

Today, the California Film Commission announced nine series that will receive a tax credit for filming in the state. Among them was the third season of The Orville, set to receive $15.8 million in credit.

FOX confirmed to ComicBook.com that The Orville hasn’t been renewed for a third season yet, but that the tax credit will apply if the series is renewed. The second season of The Orville premiers on December 30th.

The Orville already films in California, so the tax credit seems more like an incentive to keep the show in the state.

The Orville‘s second season renewal was announced in November 2017.

“Once again Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Company in a statement when the renewal was announced. “He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor. We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can’t wait to see where The Orville travels in the second.”

The Orville was Fox’s most-watched and highest-rated Fox premiere since the 2015 debut of Empire. Fox reports that The Orville has 14 million viewers across platforms and that the series ranks among the top three new dramas of the Fall 2017 season, averaging a 2.5/9 Live + 7 Day rating, a +67% lift from Live + Same Day, and more than 10 million multi-platform viewers, +108% vs. Live + Same Day.

The Orville won this year’s Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Television Series.

FOX recently released a trailer for the new season and revealed a synopsis teasing upcoming storylines:

“In Season Two, ED (MacFarlane) and KELLY’s (Adrianne Palicki) relationship will take a new turn, while the ship’s crew will meet never-before-seen aliens, face old adversaries the Krill, make first contact with a new civilization and revisit the planet Moclus.”

The Orville Season Two will add Jessica Szohr as a new series regular and Chris Johnson in a recurring role.

A veteran Star Trek writer has also been brought on board as an additional executive producer, and multiple Star Trek actors will guest star. Star Trek: The Next Generation star and director Jonathan Frakes will also contribute to the new season of The Orville.

The Orville returns to FOX on Sunday, December 30th.