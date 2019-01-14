‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, and More Announced for Paleyfest LA 2019

The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery and more shows will hold events at PalyFest LA 2019 this March.

The Paley Center for Media today announced the lineup for the event, which takes place March 15th through March 24th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year’s festival events and guests include the cast and creative team from Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (March 15th at 7:30 pm), Netflix’s Grace and Frankie (March 16th at 2:00 pm); CBS’s An Evening with Stephen Colbert (March 16th at 7:00 pm); VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race (March 17th at 2:00 pm); FOX’s 9-1-1 (March 17th at 7:00 pm); CW’s Jane The Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons (March 20th at 7:30 pm – two-panel event); NBC’s Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion (March 21st at 7:30 pm); AMC’s The Walking Dead (March 22nd at 7:30 pm); Casts of CBS’s Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. (March 23rd at 2:00 pm); FX’s Pose (March 23rd at 7:00 pm); CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone reboot from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg (March 24th at 2:00 pm – two-panel event); and NBC’s This Is Us (March 24th at 7:00 pm).

“We are delighted and honored to be returning to PaleyFest as this season has marked an exciting new chapter for The Walking Dead. We can’t wait to be surrounded by our passionate fans to discuss the themes and threats our survivors have been facing in the new world they inhabit,” said Angela Kang, showrunner & executive producer of The Walking Dead, in a press release.

Star Trek: Discovery announced its participation in the event earlier today, teasing that “Starfleet is embarking on a new adventure.” The announcement came at about the same time that a spinoff series starring Philippa Georgiou was announced. Perhaps more details will be revealed during the PaleyFest panel.

“We’re thrilled to announce this incredible lineup of programs,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO, in a press release. “We’re so proud that our lineup reflects the diversity of the television viewing experience—from history-making programs highlighting the LGBTQ+ community, to Emmy Award-winning comedies and dramas with strong female characters, action-packed adventure series, and a conversation with one of the sharpest voices on late-night TV. This year’s selections epitomize why PaleyFest LA is the premier television festival.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 17th.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 10th.