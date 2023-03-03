Comic-Con 2022: Chris Pine Wants a Dungeons & Dragons Club in Every School

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star Chris Pine wants a Dungeons & Dragons club in every school. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week at San Diego Comic-Con, Chris Pine talked about how he researched the Dungeons & Dragons game before traveling to the set of Dungeons & Dragons and living in that world for several months. "I knew nothing about it," Pine said. "My nephew, he was a huge player. So before I left, he got my entire family together, who essentially are all actors or former actors, to play a game [of Dungeons & Dragons. What's so fun at least for a bunch of actors, is that's it's basically just like improv class. You're given a name, you roll some powers, and you can do XYZ and then you go on XYZ adventure. And then it's all playtime. We had an absolute blast."

Pine noted that his nephew had been playing the game for a while and had gotten to the point that he was writing his own campaigns. Pine also said that he thought teaching more kids to play Dungeons & Dragons would be beneficial, in part because it gave kids a common shared activity. "Honestly, I think a D&D class or activity at every school would be a brilliant idea," Pine said. "You get all sorts of disparate people to sit down together. Even if they have nothing in common, it's virtually impossible not to get sucked into the fun of the game."

Dungeons & Dragons clubs are becoming increasingly common at high schools around the world, in part because of the social skills and problem solving skills the game teaches. Dungeons & Dragons maker Wizards of the Coast has even supported these clubs by sending them Starter Sets and other material to help kids get started learning how to play the game. If Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a hit, don't be surprised to see even more schools decide to jump into the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The movie will be released on March 3, 2023.