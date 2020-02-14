John Boyega Is Having a Blast Trolling Star Wars Fans on Social Media

John Boyega has been messing with Star Wars fans since the moment Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dropped. Now, he’s roasting people in the replies on Twitter and it’s quite a show. Back near the release of the film, a lot of fans took exception to a rather crass joke about Finn and Rey that the actor said and that erupted into a firestorm. People accused him of degrading Daisy Ridley even though Boyega made clear that the actress had heard about it. The Reylo section of the fandom can be a little bit touchy, so it’s kind of like kicking a hornet’s nest. But, here we are again with the star inviting challenges on social media. People are all too ready to oblige with criticism.

He found himself in the crosshairs along with some of his other series stars in the run-up to The Rise of Skywalker as they took some perceived shots at Star Wars: The Last Jedi. "The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I'm being honest I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me," Boyega explained to HypeBeast. "I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated."

Another time Boyega found himself in hot water with Star Wars fans when he made a video parodying the opening crawl for The Rise of Skywalker. He had to quickly quiet all those voices down and for the most part no harm was done.

Boyega wrote, ”Just Kidding. This isn't the real scroll. This is just some text we made up. We are doing this to make Hot Content, and this content is HOT. If you want the real scroll you'll have to WAIT only a few more months. Seriously, it'll be worth the wait TRUST ME NO SPOILERS Just make it til December 20th. Oh While you're reading this, maybe you could settle this: who would win in a fight? Finn or Poe? I know they're friends but like who looks stronger? Finn Right?"

