Star Wars: John Boyega Shares Sweet Moment with Daisy Ridley at BAFTA Awards

Awards Season is currently in full swing, which means various guilds and academies have been awarding some of the best films of 2020. While some people were busy watching the Super Bowl this past Sunday, others were paying closer attention to the BAFTA Awards, which saw Sam Mendes' 1917 take home the top prize for Best Film. Many British stars were in attendance at the event, including Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. The two actors are best known for playing Rey and Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy, and fans loved seeing them reunite once again on the red carpet. Earlier this week, Boyega took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of The Rise of Skywalker stars together at the event.

“love you peanut x @gregwilliamsphotography,” Boyega wrote.

You can check out the image in the post below:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ love you peanut x @gregwilliamsphotography A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Feb 2, 2020 at 6:48pm PST

Many people commented on the photo, including Ridley and Boyega’s co-star, Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca).

“You two are the best! 🙏,” he wrote.

Keep an eye out on Boyega's Instagram feed, because the actor recently promised a new behind-the-scene throwback video every Thursday.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics' score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Despite the mixed reviews, The Rise of Skywalker still managed to walk away with three Academy Award nominations this year. The movie is up for Best Original Score (John Williams), Best Sound Editing (Matthew Wood and David Acord), and Best Visual Effects (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy).

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix's Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier. As for Ridley, she will soon be seen in Chaos Walking, the new film from Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow), which also stars Tom Holland, Cynthia Erivo, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, and more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still playing in select theaters.

