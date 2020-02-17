Disney+ Reveals UK Premiere for Star Wars: The Mandalorian, New Episodes Arriving Weekly

Disney+ officially launched in November of last year, but the House of Mouse only released it's highly-anticipated service in a handful of markets on opening day. The United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands have all had access to Disney+ since it arrived, while the rest of the world has waited patiently to check out the service and watch original programs like Star Wars: The Mandalorian. For countries like the United Kingdom and others in Western Europe, that launch day is fast-approaching, but users in those markets will still need to wait to stream the whole first season of The Mandalorian.

The UK will gain access to Disney+ on March 24th and, just like in North America, the first episode of The Mandalorian will be available at launch. Even though the entire first season has been released in the currently available markets, folks in the UK (and likely other new launch countries) won't be able to stream it all at once. Disney+ will release new episodes of The Mandalorian weekly, a sure attempt to recapture the show's slow-burn, phenomenon status.

Disney+ UK's official Twitter account confirmed the staggered release news on Monday, disappointing fans in the country that have been waiting to watch The Mandalorian for months. After all, the spoilers are all already out there, and Disney is even selling official Baby Yoda merchandise at stateside parks.

The Disney+ UK account also teased the potential delayed release of other upcoming original programs. Fans will hope to see shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released at the same time in the UK and the US, but it doesn't look like that is going to be a guarantee.

"We plan to premiere lots of content at the same time as our friends in the US," Disney+ stated in a tweet. "However there will be some variation in content between countries."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will make its UK debut on March 24th, along with the rest of the Disney+ service.

