Liam Neeson Has No Desire to Appear in More Star Wars or Batman Movies

Liam Neeson has been a staple in the movie business for quite some time. From his role in Schindler's List, which earned him an Oscar nomination, to his stint as Bryan Mills in the Taken movies, the actor has played a range of characters over the years. Some of Neeson's most memorable performances happened in our favorite franchises, including Star Wars and DC. The actor played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Ra's al Ghul in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. In a recent interview with ET, the actor revealed that he has no interest in returning to the franchises after being asked, "Is that a sandbox you'd like to return to, the superhero-verse?"

"I'll be honest with you, no. It's not. I'm really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff -- which I admire -- but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape," Neeson shared.

He added, "I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it -- and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't. The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new. I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting."

Despite being done with Star Wars, Neeson did recently record a voice cameo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the actor may not be showing up in any more Star Wars or DC movies, there's still plenty of content for fans to look forward to. Neeson's former Star Wars companion, Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), will soon be returning to the role for a new Disney+ series. As for DC, fans are eagerly awaiting Matt Reeves The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role. Currently, there's no word on whether or not a new actor will be taking up the Ra's al Ghul mantle.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and the Obi-Wan series does not yet have a release date. Neeson can be seen now in Ordinary Love, which is playing in select theaters.

