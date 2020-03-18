New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Has Ahsoka Investigating Coruscant's Underworld

Star Wars fans have been looking forward to the return of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a number of reasons, with one of the biggest being the further adventures of Ahsoka Tano, which a new clip from this week's episode teases. Fans knew that the hero survived past the timeline of the animated series, as she appeared in Star Wars Rebels, though that appearance left a number of narratives unresolved, which this final season is set to explore. Check out the new clip below and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, March 20th on Disney+.

Ahsoka debuted in the Clone Wars feature film, with her adventures alongside Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi becoming the major narrative throughout the series. The young Jedi quickly became a fan-favorite character, with each season of the series growing her fandom further.

Following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, The Clone Wars unexpectedly ended, without the series having the opportunity to wrap up its many complex storylines. In 2014, the animated Star Wars Rebels debuted, which took place years after the events of Clone Wars, with Ahsoka making a surprise return in the first season's finale.

Rebels might have helped solve some questions we had about the character's ultimate fate, which includes the finale confirming that she survived past the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but the joy of The Clone Wars isn't so much about the destination, so much as it was about the journeys various characters took to get there. By the nature of its premise, fans knew that the events of the series would culminate with Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with The Clone Wars elucidating on an unexplored corner of the galaxy far, far away, delivering audiences adventures and characters that were just as riveting as anything seen in the live-action films.

Tune in to new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+ every Friday.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.