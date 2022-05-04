Amazon Drops a Massive Star Wars Day 2022 Sale
Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022 is underway, and it wouldn't be much of an event without a big Amazon sale. A collection of 300 Star Wars items that include toys, collectibles, apparel, and more have been massively discounted until the end of the day.
You can browse through Amazon's entire Star Wars Day 2022 sale right here. Just keep in mind that items might be added and removed throughout the day. The countdown timer displayed on each of the products will let you know how much time you have left to snag the discount. You can also find Star Wars Day deals here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here at GameStop, so make sure to comparison shop. We've highlighted a handful of the best deals from the Amazon sale below.
- LEGO Star Wars at-ST Raider 75254 Building Kit (43% off)
- Tamagotchi Star Wars: R2-D2 (44% off)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chrome) Amazon Exclusive Funko Pop (30% off)
- Star Wars: Across The Galaxy – Qui-Gon Jinn Funko Pop / Amazon Exclusive (20% off)
- Funko Pop! Moment Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Mandalorian and The Child (48% off)
- Star Wars Celebrate The Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set 5-Pack / Amazon Exclusive (26% off)
- Star Wars Movie Roaring Chewbacca Wookiee Sounds Mask / Amazon Exclusive (26% off)
- Star Wars Vintage Cast Poster T-Shirt (25% off)
- Star Wars The Black Series Tech Figure (43% off)
While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's Star Wars Day 2022 offerings. These new $50 Star Wars sneakers are pretty amazing as well. If you want more, you can keep tabs on all of the latest Star Wars merch and news right here.