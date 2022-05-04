Amazon Drops a Massive Star Wars Day 2022 Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022 is underway, and it wouldn't be much of an event without a big Amazon sale. A collection of 300 Star Wars items that include toys, collectibles, apparel, and more have been massively discounted until the end of the day.

You can browse through Amazon's entire Star Wars Day 2022 sale right here. Just keep in mind that items might be added and removed throughout the day. The countdown timer displayed on each of the products will let you know how much time you have left to snag the discount. You can also find Star Wars Day deals here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here at GameStop, so make sure to comparison shop. We've highlighted a handful of the best deals from the Amazon sale below.

While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's Star Wars Day 2022 offerings. These new $50 Star Wars sneakers are pretty amazing as well. If you want more, you can keep tabs on all of the latest Star Wars merch and news right here.