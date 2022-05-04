These New Star Wars Sneakers Are Only $50

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022, and that means new Star Wars stuff will be taking over the internet. However, no matter how many far away galaxies you explore today, you are unlikely to find a better deal that the one that's happening here at Fun.com today. They've unveiled three outstanding, exclusive Star Wars-themed sneaker designs, and they're only $49.99 each.

The collection includes Boba Fett high-tops, a Hoth-inspired Princess Leia design, and Chewbacca low-tops. You can pre-order the entire Star Wars sneaker collection starting today here at Fun.com. Note that the Boba Fett and Chewbacca sneakers are both available in unisex sizes while the Princess Leia sneakers are available in women's sizes. We don't expect the most common sizes to last very long, so reserve a pair while you can.

Seriously, it seems like pretty much every major shoe company has taken a crack at expensive Star Wars sneakers in recent years, but, if we're honest, these super affordable options are among the best efforts (the Boba Fett sneakers adidas released for The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection was another high point). If you recall, Fun also knocked it out of the park with their exclusive Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian sneakers last year.

You can keep tabs on all of the news and new releases for Star Wars Day 2022 right here. We're hoping to see a lot more about the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which begins streaming on May 27th. Not only will Obi-Wan Kenobi feature the return of McGregor, but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Earlier this year, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."