Andor: Meet Adria Arjona's New Star Wars Character

Good Omens and Morbius star Adria Arjona is one of the cast members in Star Wars: Andor, a new series premiering on Disney+ this week. Andor goes back to Star Wars' past, putting the spotlight on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One. What will be interesting for fans is getting to witness part of Andor's origin story and the early days of working with the Rebellion against the Empire. Adria Arjona's character, Bix Caleen, is one of the key figures Andor will interact with, and she revealed more about her character in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com

"I think I would describe her as incredibly bold and fearless. She is truly, I don't know how you would call this, maybe like a mechanic," Arjona told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at D23 Expo. "She's the manager of a sal yard and Farix is sort of a very industrial and a very competitive world. And I think you can sort of feel that in Bix. And I think the relationship she has with Cassian is really interesting to me and I think fans are really gonna like it and really gonna like Bix because of sort of what she goes through throughout this whole show. I almost said something, but I didn't."

The actor also revealed if her co-star Diego Luna passed along any advice for joining the Star Wars franchise.

"Yes. I think we spoke a lot. More than anything, he was so cool about answering my million questions that I had at all times because you wanna portray that character in Star Wars and be careful with it because you know just how many fans are gonna be watching and you owe it to them to tell sort of this big story and do it right," she continued. "So I asked so many questions and it was so nice as well. 'Cause I was so terrified, especially the first day of filming was my introduction scene and I was so nervous and I was so scared. And it was interesting 'cause the second you clock eyes with Diego he's Cassian. It was so easy to be a little annoyed at him. I'm like, 'Oh my God, this guy again. God, what does he want?' And I think we all know that he's always getting in trouble and there's an energy that Diego brings to this character that it's there from the second you lock eyes with him."

Andor premieres September 21st on Disney+ with its first three episodes.

Photo credit via Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb