Andor Costume Designer Reveals Which Look Was the Hardest To Create

The penultimate episode of Andor was released yesterday, and Star Wars fans are eager to see how the show's first season will wrap up. There's been a lot to enjoy from the Rogue One prequel ranging from the characters to the heavy storylines and everything in between. Like many Star Wars projects, the show also had some amazing costumes. The looks on the series were created by Michael Wilkinson who also did the costumes for many Zack Snyder projects including Justice League and Man of Steel. Wilkinson recently had a chat with Collider and revealed which Andor costumes were the most difficult to create.

"I think the prison costumes for Narkina 5," Wilkinson revealed. " We spent so much time on them because we knew we would see so much of them there over two or three episodes. We know we see hundreds of men wearing these uniforms, and we were going to see every square inch of them. But I have to say I'm really pleased with the way they came out. I feel like we wanted them to feel disposable, that they're out of this papery, strange fabric that they threw them away at the end of the day and got a fresh one the next day. But we wanted a little bit of that retro, vintage, '70s graphic that we see put down the arm, the orange to make them pop, so the guards would be able to spot them easily. But again, they blend into the white walls in an interesting way. So Luke and I really worked hard on those scenes, and I was worried that they would look a bit bland and boring but actually, there's some of my favorite sequences in the whole series."

Will Andy Serkis Return To Andor?

Speaking of the scenes on Narkina 5, the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," featured a tragic end for Andy Serkis' Kino Loy. During the prison escape, he was left behind because he was unable to swim. While Kino's arc didn't end in a positive place, he didn't die onscreen, which means there's always a chance he could return. Andor director Toby Haynes recently had a chat with Entertainment Weekly, and teased there's always a chance Serkis could come back.

"Oh my God, I wish I knew," Haynes laughed when asked about Kino's fate. "I'm a fan from here on, so whether he comes back in this season or not, I don't know." He added, "I think it's open there with what happens to his storyline. He certainly wasn't killed. So we know that much. And then that's the interesting thing about [creator Tony Gilroy's] writing. If you're not dead, then who knows what's gonna happen to your character. So [his return] could happen."

Haynes added of the shocking "I can't swim" moment: "It was a surprise to us all. I had to start work on [episodes] 8 and 9 without seeing the end of episode 10, so I didn't know that he couldn't swim until that point. So it was a real shocker when I read that script." He continued, "The way that Andy played it, we were doing it where he's sort of angry and it's emotional that he's saying, 'I can't swim! I can't swim!' But then he just suddenly played it in this serene way where he was smiling and he goes, 'I've done all this and I can't actually get out, I can't swim. This is where we say goodbye.' I thought that was absolutely inspired and that was great working with Andy that he would just chuck ideas at it and you wouldn't know it until he was actually doing it. And so it was sort of thrilling."

