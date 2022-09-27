Andor Star Reveals if Fan-Favorite Character Is Returning to Star Wars Series

The story is not yet over for Bix Caleen, according to actor Adria Arjona. The actor promises that the salvager from Ferrix has an arc this season, and even if it isn't a happy one, it's likely to be a little more satisfying than what we have seen so far. The character, created for the show, seemed to have some sparks with Cassian Andor when they first met, but things didn not go as fans expected. When her partner Timm Karlo sold Andor out to Preox-Morlana security forces, she tried to help him, but was beaten and handcuffed, and had to watch when Karlo was killed for trying to help her.

She was found and presumably saved by Salman Paak and his son Wilmon, which gives her (at least so far) a happier ending than the original Rogue One characters got. But that isn't exactly a high bar.

"You're going to have to keep watching!" Adria Arjona quipped, but then delivered a more serious answer: "Bix has a true journey on this show, and she's gone through so much. They killed Karlo right in front of her, she's been betrayed by this person she trusted, the person she did this for is no longer there, she's injured, and she can almost sense what is about to come next."

Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's Diego Luna during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Star Wars: Andor finally premiered on Disney+ this month, and it will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The upcoming series has already been confirmed to have two seasons, and will leave off just before Rogue One picks up.

You can see new episodes of Andor on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

h/t TVLine