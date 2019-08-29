Anthony Daniels Teases C-3PO’s Final Scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

D23 Expo kicked off in Anaheim last week and revealed tons of exciting news about Disney’s various properties, including Star Wars. The event included much of the cast and crew of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the upcoming final installment of the Skywalker Saga. In attendance was Anthony Daniels, the actor who has been playing C-3PO since the franchise’s inception in 1977. During an interview with Variety, Daniels was asked about his last day on set.

“It was difficult not to tear up a bit,” Daniels revealed. “Partly because J.J. [Abrams] said some really nice things and all the crew were listening and watching. I have to admit it was an emotional moment, but I knew it was coming. It wasn’t even a scene in which I said anything. For once, Threepio was in a scene without butting in. But I felt it’s such a terrific movie that I thought it was okay to say goodbye. I feel satisfied with this one. I have something to be proud of that, you know, as I say goodbye.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniels goes on to tease that some characters may or may not die, jokes that Oscar Isaac is a terrible actor, and shares the importance of C-3PO’s journey with three generations. You can check out the full interview above or click here.

Speaking of The Rise of Skywalker and endings, director J.J. Abrams was also present at D23, and he revealed that the film’s final sequence had been planned for a long time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.