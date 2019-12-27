Star Wars: Viral Memes Celebrate Baby Yoda’s First Christmas on Disney+
A Baby Yoda meme has gone viral after noting Christmas 2019 was the audience's first holiday season with the fan-favorite Star Wars creature, who was revealed to be 50 years old after debuting in Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. "Is nobody going to acknowledge the fact that it's Baby Yoda's first Christmas?" asks a meme published by Instagram page @babyyodadaily, which has amassed over 47,000 followers since its first post on Nov. 17, days after the character was revealed in the closing minutes of The Mandalorian's premiere episode.
An instant viral sensation, the character officially referred to as "The Child" and sometimes "the asset" has inspired memes and other viral instances that have taken the Internet by storm.

"Well, look, the scale of the reaction is probably beyond my expectations by a wide margin," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "That said, the moment I laid eyes on the character, I had a strong feeling the character was going to connect with audiences. It's just so cute, so interesting, so compelling, in many respects so familiar and yet so new."
Reaction to Baby Yoda — whose real name has yet to be revealed by Lucasfilm — was so strong the toddler inspired a slew of other Christmas-themed memes shared by Mandalorian fans on social media:
Baby Yoda Bless your timeline. Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/cHOxkYiRec— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) December 25, 2019
When the last Christmas cookie she reaches for. pic.twitter.com/v97lmz80ci— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 25, 2019
Episode 7 of the #Mandalorian has ruined Christmas. #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/zMUzvFrdQ2— Adriana (@Adriana_1717) December 19, 2019
Disney couldn’t get their act together in time to make Baby Yoda merch for Christmas, so this resourceful Dad just put an orange juicer on top of his paper bag-covered beer and voilà pic.twitter.com/IGzovFyWNa— Ben Boyer (@sleezsisters) December 24, 2019
When you have to work the day after Christmas #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/jbJS9dtMUn— Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaNow) December 27, 2019
