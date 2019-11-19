Star Wars: Baby Yoda Now Has His Own Catchy Song

Since capturing fans hearts a week ago after its stunning appearance in Disney+‘s Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has become a cultural sensation. The adorable, 50-year-old infant from the same species as Jedi Master Yoda has prompted fans to flood social media to share their love for the creature, clever gifs, and even fan art. Now, though, the big-eyed, big-eared, Force-sensitive tyke has reached an even higher level of appreciation. Baby Yoda now has his own very catchy song.

Over on Twitter, singer-songwriter Parry Gripp — also known for his work as the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Nerf Herder — shared his own musical tribute to Baby Yoda with the song “Baby Yoda (Floating In A Pod) with a short lyric video featuring animated artwork from Nathan Mazur. The song is extremely catchy — we’re talking move over “Baby Shark” catchy. You can check it out for yourself above.

Baby Yoda made its debut at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian and now, only two episodes into the Star Wars universe’s first live-action television series, the character has pretty much stolen the show and the super catchy Baby Yoda song isn’t enough wholesome content on the internet right now on Tuesday afternoon The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau shared the original concept art for Baby Yoda on Twitter as well. There is no limit to this creature’s cuteness, clearly, and according to Werner Herzog who plays The Client in The Mandalorian, even the puppet the show uses is beautiful.

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Herzog said in an interview earlier this month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

And while there’s no telling how Baby Yoda will factor into the remainder of the first season – especially after using its force powers to save The Mandalorian in the second episode – it sounds like there are still some surprises in store.

“He has his own name, and he is very interesting and very knowledgeable and very cute,” Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga, recently shared. “I never use that word, but he is a cute little guy… You have to see the shows to figure out who this baby Yoda really is, and what he is all about, or even if he is really a baby Yoda.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+.