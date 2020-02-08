Twitter Deactivates Baby Yoda Fan Account and People Are Upset

The Mandalorian fan account @BabyYodaBaby has been banned from Twitter. The long-time Mando fan account, which regularly celebrated the Star Wars franchise’s most adorable character, was permanently banned February 6th for reasons unknown to the public. Suffice to say, fans of the account and its bountiful memes have taken to the micro-blogging service in rage.

It’s the second time the account has been suspended. This time, it appears to be for good. Account owner and high school guidance counselor Matt Grasso hasn’t been notified by Twitter for the exact reasons he’s been banned.

“I just, politely, kept appealing it,” Grasso tells INSIDER of his two suspensions. “I’d written them multiple emails about the fact that this is a really positive account, and I detailed the situation: that I’d been suspended once, been allowed to keep an account, and I clearly hadn’t violated Twitter rules since then.”

He adds, “I’m frustrated. I lost so many followers. And I lost so many good followers.”

In the e-mail obtained by INSIDER, Twitter notified Grasso he’s been “permanently suspended…due to multiple or repeat violations” of Twitter rules.

Keep scrolling to see what Baby Yoda fans are saying about the suspension.

Consistently Upbeat

@TwitterSupport @salmattos @dhicks Please reinstate the suspended account of @BabyYodaBaby. The account was consistently upbeat and positive – and created a community that shared ❤️ for the character nicknamed “Baby Yoda.” 💚 pic.twitter.com/tWeSwEFhX6 — Jane Smith (@PeggynTX) February 2, 2020

Definitely A Subtweet

When Twitter permanently suspends a baby yoda fan account but not the account of a serial bully… pic.twitter.com/j2JXlmedR9 — Pheobe (@Pheobe_Js) February 7, 2020

Miserable People

Why are people so miserable. I’m not even a Star Wars fan and I enjoyed the baby yoda account. It generated so much positivity which this place can be sorely lacking of. https://t.co/T8xfe6Y7DH — 𝓈𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓎 𝑜𝒻 𝓇𝒾𝓋𝒾𝒶 ♥️⚔️🐺 (@queenandadream) February 8, 2020

Do the Right Thing

.@twitter @TwitterSupport Reinstate @babyyodababy. Do it because it’s the right thing and to compensate the amount of reports I have done over the years about racism, hate and attacking specific people and nothing was done. Do better https://t.co/crJHChODeb — Love, Maggie #❤ (@Amy_Backers_xD) February 8, 2020

Yikes

@RichelleRousse Here’s an explaination. Yet, they won’t suspend the president’s account? Facebook@has gotten just as stupid. Twitter banned a popular Baby Yoda account and fans are devastated – Insider https://t.co/VjX45JaTGB — 👩🏻‍🎨renbrandt🎨 (@RenataGuidry) February 8, 2020

At Least There’s IG

Since twitter is being a douche and won’t let @babyyodababy comeback, go and follow the account on IG. #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian — Love, Maggie #❤ (@Sanvers_4ever80) February 7, 2020

That Face 🙁