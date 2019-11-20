Black Friday 2019: Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and DC Collectibles Sale is Live

We’ll see a lot of sales on toys this holiday season, but big Black Friday deals on super unique collectibles will be harder to come by. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth has kicked off their first wave of Black Friday deals, and the lineup offers up to 75% off a range of collectibles for fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, DC Comics, and more.

You can shop the entire sale right here until November 26th (shipping is free on in-stock orders of $25 or more). We’ve pulled together a collection of gems from the sale to get you started…

On a related note, yesterday Entertainment Earth became the home of the very first Pop figure in Funko’s new Wood Deco line. Indeed, America’s ass now has a delightful wood grain finish (it’s still a vinyl figure, but as you can see from the image above, it’s pretty convincing).

The Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Again, this is an exclusive, so grab one before the inevitable sell out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.