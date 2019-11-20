Black Friday 2019: Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and DC Collectibles Sale is Live

We’ll see a lot of sales on toys this holiday season, but big Black Friday deals on super unique collectibles will be harder to come by. Fortunately, Entertainment Earth has kicked off their first wave of Black Friday deals, and the lineup offers up to 75% off a range of collectibles for fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, DC Comics, and more.
You can shop the entire sale right here until November 26th (shipping is free on in-stock orders of $25 or more). We’ve pulled together a collection of gems from the sale to get you started…
- Hot Wheels Pop Culture Star Wars 2019 Vehicle Case – $35.99
- Star Wars Galaxy of Adventure Action Figures Wave 2 Rev. 1 – $69.99
- Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 18 Case – $54.99
- Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 20 Case – $99.99
- Star Wars The Black Series 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 4 Revision 1 Case – $69.99
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Masks Wave 2 Set – $7.99
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber Prop Replica – $79.99
- Star Trek Vulcan IDIC Prop Replica – $99.99
- Star Trek Original Series Science Tricorder Replica – $34.99
- Star Trek: The Next Generation Picard Isolinear Circuits Prop Replica – $74.99
- Batman Chair Cape – $15.99
- Batman Black and White Batman by Greg Capullo Action Figure – $14.49
- Batman Ninja DX Sengoku Edition Figma Action Figure – $99.99
- Batman Joker 16 Oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $14.99
- Marvel Legends Series 12-inch X-Force Deadpool Action Figure – Exclusive – $34.99
- UFO Robot Grendizer Grendizer Riobot Action Figure – $159.99
- Hot Wheels Basic Car 2019 Wave 13 Case – $64.99
On a related note, yesterday Entertainment Earth became the home of the very first Pop figure in Funko’s new Wood Deco line. Indeed, America’s ass now has a delightful wood grain finish (it’s still a vinyl figure, but as you can see from the image above, it’s pretty convincing).
The Wood Deco Cap Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Again, this is an exclusive, so grab one before the inevitable sell out.
