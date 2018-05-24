Star Wars

Star Wars Fans React to James Mangold Writing & Directing ‘Boba Fett’ Movie

Solo: A Star Wars Story is just hours away from making its official debut, but that hasn’t stopped Lucasfilm from dropping another piece of Star Wars news.

According to a recent report, Logan director James Mangold is expected to write and direct a standalone Star Wars movie about Boba Fett. While the project has become somewhat of a running joke within the Star Wars fandom, especially after Josh Trank departed the project several years back, Mangold’s involvement seems to signify that a Boba Fett film could be hitting screens sooner than later.

It’s safe to say that Boba Fett has a pretty unique role in the Star Wars fandom, with the fan response ranging from loving him to thinking that he’s at least somewhat overrated. So as you’d expect, there have been a colorful array of responses to this latest piece of Boba Fett news. Here’s a round-up of some of our favorites.

